Health care workers in Cedar Rapids find creative way to help cancer patient

Beauty salons across Iowa are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one cancer patient in eastern Iowa still found a way to get help shaving her head as she starts chemotherapy.

Gail Hawthorne was diagnosed with breast cancer in early March, around the time the pandemic started in the U.S.

She said she wanted to shave her head on her own terms. She did not wait for her hair to fall out because of cancer treatments.

She told this to the medical staff at the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids. And there, staff found an employee who used to cut hair in a previous career.

"You kind of got to be boss about it, and you got to control it instead of waiting it to happen to you," Hawthorne said. "So it was a good day and my husband was there. We were laughing at my hair is shorter than his. It was good."