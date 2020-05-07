Health care worker seeks answers after not receiving test results from TestIowa test

A health care worker took a COVID-19 test on April 25 and still doesn't know if she has the virus.

On Thursday, Governor Reynolds Office said a percentage of TestIowa tests were damaged and that could be what happened in this situation.

"At first, I thought it was great we were going to have expanded testing," said Emily, a Des Moines area health care worker. "I was excited but there's got to be some accountability."

Emily wants to keep her identity unknown as to not scare the people she works with. She jumped at the chance to take the assessment when TestIowa was first announced over two weeks ago. She qualified and took a test at the drive-through site in Des Moines. She received an email that said she'd get results in 72 hours, but so far she hasn’t heard back.

“I kept checking my email over and over and over again, like where were my results," she questioned.

Governor Kim Reynolds apologized earlier this week for the delay in tests, saying there was a backlog but now she said the lab is caught up.

“At the end of the day Tuesday we ran about 2000 tests that have been validated,” Reynolds said. “If you haven't received your results for some reason just call the office and we can help you facilitate that.”

Emily tried contacting the Governor's Office.

“You can't get through their phone menu so I had to leave a message and I never got a return call,” said Emily. “I submitted an online contact form to the governor’s office and I never got a response.”

Thursday afternoon a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, Pat Garrett, gave us this statement:

“A very small percentage of individuals are going to receive a direct notice that their test sample could have been damaged. We will notify these individuals and they will be offered the opportunity to retest at their convenience at any site that’s open at any time. These situations are not unique to TestIowa, and it’s common among all testing for COVID-19.”

It's unknown if Emily's test was part of that damaged group. If it was, the Governor's office said she'll be eligible for a re-test. However, Emily said frustration continues to grow over no one being held accountable.

“The whole point, I thought, was to identify asymptomatic people who are high-risk who might be the vectors," she said. "Whether we're in a factory, hospital, or whatever, we would be able to remove ourselves from the community and the population where we work until we are no longer contagious."