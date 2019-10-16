Students add art to community with Paint a Plow program

At the bottom of one of the best hills for sledding in Cedar Rapids, students spent their morning painting a snow plow blade.

That hill served as inspiration for the theme, which includes a toboggan, snowflakes, and the school's logo.

Sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students in the Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy all worked together on the painting project.

The artwork is done on an actual city snow plow.

Visual Art Lab Specialist at RCCBA Marissa Siegel told TV-9 that sharing art beyond the walls of the school is a great learning opportunity.

“Project based learning is the wave of the future, and I think it's really important to do things that are actually seen in the community,” Siegel said.

The city says the artists will get to see their finished work in action.

The painted blade will be used on snow routes near Roosevelt Middle School.