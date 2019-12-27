Head-on crash with semi leaves one with severe injuries

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is trying to determine why a woman driving on U.S. Highway 61 crossed the center line and crashed into a semi head-on.

The Sheriff's Office along with firefighters and EMT's responded to the highway at Indian Creek Road Friday morning around 12:45. That's located just outside of Dickeyville.

The Sheriff's Office says first responders had to extricate the woman from the vehicle. They say she's from Potosi and that she suffered severe injuries in the crash.

The driver of the semi, who is from La Crosse, was not hurt.

Dickeyville Fire Department, Dickeyville EMS, Potosi Fire Department, and Potosi EMS assisted at the scene.