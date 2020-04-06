Head-on crash sends two people to the hospital

First responders took two people to the hospital, one of which via helicopter, after a head-on crash in rural Stockton, Illinois.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, along with Air Care as well as Stockton Police, Fire and Ambulance responded just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday to the crash.

The Sheriff's Office says 20 year old Avery Goswick of Stockton was driving a Ford Mustang westbound on South Massbach Road. They say 26 year old Brady Groezinger of Hanover was driving a Chevy Silverado eastbound when they hit head on nearly a mile west of South Elmoville Road.

First responders took Groezinger to Freeport Memorial Hospital. Air Care took Goswick to OSF Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.

The Sheriff's Office says they're still investigating.