Head-on collision in rural Linn County kills one, injures three others

A head-on crash between two vehicles in western Linn County killed one person and injured three more, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the Linn County Sheriff's Office was sent to a report of a crash near 12001 Ellis Road, located on the western edge of Linn County to the west of Atkins.

Deputies discovered that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on crash when a vehicle going eastbound on Ellis Road was struck by a westbound vehicle that did not yield in a construction area.

The driver of the eastbound car was killed in the crash. Their name is being withheld by law enforcement at this time.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was ejected from it and found trapped underneath the vehicle by authorities. That person, and two passengers in the vehicle, were taken via ambulance to hospitals in Cedar Rapids.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.