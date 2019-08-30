Head of NASA meets with University of Iowa researchers

The University of Iowa got to show off some of its physics and astronomy work to the head of NASA on Friday.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine got a look at the University's Thermal-Vacuum Chamber. The vacuum mimics conditions astronauts and their equipment would experience in space. The visit also follows a more than $100 million grant NASA gave to the university to study the sun's magnetic fields and their impact on the earth.

One professor at the University says that kind of research and equipment is what makes the school's program so special.

"These students are getting hands on experience actually touching space flight hardware. (They) make it, calibrate it, figure out how it's working, look at the data after things fly and all the rest," said professor Craig Kletzing.

The 115 million dollar research grant from NASA is the largest in the University of Iowa's history.