Hawkeyes to honor Fry by removing Tigerhawks from helmets for bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team will be taking the field during their postseason bowl game with a stark visual tribute to the team's former coach who passed away recently.

Former University of Iowa football coach Hayden Fry smiles before being honored with some of his 1981 Rose Bowl team players before Iowa's college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2006, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Helmets worn by players during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, December 27, 2019, will be without their usual team logo, the Tigerhawk, on both sides of the helmet as a tribute to legendary former coach Hayden Fry, the University of Iowa's athletics department announced on Monday.

Fry passed away on Tuesday, December 17. He was responsible for making the Tigerhawk logo the official mark for the school's team sports.

According to the school, both logos have been removed from the team's helmets on two previous occasions. On November 2, 1991, the school took the logos off in tribute to victims of a mass shooting on the school's campus. During the Alamo Bowl in 1996, the same step was taken when Diane Mitchell, the mother of then linebacker Mark Mitchell, died in a car crash shortly before the game. Fry was the coach of the team for both of those games.

In addition to the lack of logos, the team's helmets will feature a special mark on the back honoring former director of athletics Chalmers "Bump" Elliott, who passed away earlier in December.

The Hawkeyes play the University of Southern California Trojans on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The game is televised on Fox Sports 1.