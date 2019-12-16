Hawkeyes' Bohannon to have hip surgery, miss rest of season

A star guard for the University of Iowa men's basketball team will have surgery on Thursday, ending his participation in the 2019-2020 season.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Jordan Bohannon, a senior from Marion, will undergo hip surgery on Thursday, December 19, 2019, according to athletics department officials. Due to a six to nine-month recovery period, he will sit out the remainder of the Hawkeyes' basketball season.

“It has been an incredibly difficult last six-to-nine months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” Bohannon said, in a statement. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season.”

The surgery will be on Bohannon's left hip. He had surgery on his right hip in May 2019, with pain developing in the other hip during recent months.

“I could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team,” Fran McCaffery, head basketball coach for the Hawkeyes men's team, said, in a statement. “Ultimately, I want what is best for Jordan, knowing that he will work even harder following Thursday’s procedure.”

Bohannon participated in 10 games this season. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists per game.