Hawkeyes' A.J. Epenesa leaves for 2020 NFL draft

Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa is leaving Iowa for the NFL draft.

The native of Glen Carbon, Illinois, racked up 26.5 sacks and forced 9 fumbles in three seasons with Iowa.

His statement online read in part "I couldn't be more grateful and proud to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the swarm and play in Kinnick Stadium in front of 70,000 Hawk Fans!"