Hawkeyes' A.J. Epenesa leaves for 2020 NFL draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa is leaving Iowa for the NFL draft.
The native of Glen Carbon, Illinois, racked up 26.5 sacks and forced 9 fumbles in three seasons with Iowa.
His statement online read in part "I couldn't be more grateful and proud to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the swarm and play in Kinnick Stadium in front of 70,000 Hawk Fans!"
AJ Epenesa announces his decision to enter the 2020 #NFLDraft | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CnKqP9aLrV— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 14, 2020