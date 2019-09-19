Hawkeye football player surprises Iowa City man in hospital after he suffered a heart attack

A man recovering in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' cardiovascular intensive care unit was surprised on his birthday with a visit from a Hawkeye defensive lineman.

Matt Pacha of Iowa City celebrated his 59th birthday Thursday- but this year, he was celebrating from a hospital bed. Pacha was in the ICU after suffering a heart attack.

But he received a surprise visit from Brady Reiff from the University of Iowa football team to help him feel a little better on his birthday.

Pacha knew exactly who Reiff was when he came in to shake Pacha's hand. He is safely what would be referred to as a diehard fan of the Hawkeyes. Pacha has only missed two home football games since 1979.

Reiff delivered a hat Kirk Ferentz had signed for Pacha, and Pacha, Reiff, and Pacha's wife took the time to talk and make some potential tailgating plans in the future.

Pacha said he did not expect to spend his birthday in the hospital, but it was awesome to see Brady visit.

"Back in the day I used to know some of the ballplayers a little better and don't have as many opportunities now," Pacha said. "So to have one of them take time out of his day, these guys got plenty to do, and it was really neat to have him spend time with me."

Pacha has a wall of fame with pictures at home- he says the picture they took together will definitely be added to the collection.

Pacha also joked that he was happy if he was going to have to stay in the hospital, at least it was during a bye week for the Hawkeyes.