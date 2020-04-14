Hawkeye Hotel announces free or discounted rooms for healthcare workers and first responders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye Hotels announced it's offering free or discounted rooms to healthcare personnel and first responders at seven hotels in the corridor area.

The seven hotels are:

  • Fairfield Inn & Suites in Cedar Rapids
  • Holiday Inn Express on Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
  • Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites in Coralville
  • Residence Inn in Coralville
  • Hampton Inn in Iowa City
  • Hotel Chauncey in Iowa City

    For more information visit Hilton's website and Marriott's website

