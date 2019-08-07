Hawkeye Downs reports they're still out thousands following failed fair

Officials with Hawkeye Downs tell the I9 investigative team organizers of the failed "Evolution African Fair" still owe them nearly $6,000 for stiffing them on a down payment.

Hawkeye Downs operations manager Donelle Mullin says that if organizers of the fair do not pay up soon they could face legal action.

The fair was organized by a company called Live.ENT, owned by Gerald Seals. Seals says they scrapped the event because of a scheduling conflict with a performer from Africa.

There was no announcement made on Live.ENT's website or Facebook page announcing to would-be attendees that the fair had been canceled. Seals told I9 the event was canceled because of a scheduling conflict with a headline performer from Africa.

"He (Seals) has been in touch with us," said Mullin. "He wanted us to reach out to you guys (I9) basically to say that he didn't owe money, which I mean, he has a signed contract with us, which he does owe us money. We have sent him an invoice and after that, we have not heard anything back from him."

In a statement to I9, Seals said in response that he has been in contact with Hawkeye Downs and that he is "confident we will be working things out".

Seals had previously told I9 the fair would be rescheduled but now says it will not "due to the bad press from the cancellation".

Blaise Pelenda of Cedar Rapids, who first told I9 about this story, says he has been reimbursed by Live.ENT for the $185 he spent on tickets to attend the fair.

Mullin says she is not aware of any Hawkeye Downs client, other than Seals and LIVE.Ent, ever skipping out on them for a down payment bill.