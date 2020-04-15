Hawkeye Downs hires Scott Unash in the role of Race Director

Hawkeye Downs, a Cedar Rapids racing venue, announced on Wednesday it has hired Scott Unash in the brand-new role of Race Director.

Unash has been serving as the Sports and Program Director for KGYM radio. He has called local sporting events, including high school sports, Cedar Rapids Kernels games and Hawkeye Downs racing events, on the radio since 1991.

“Racing has always been paramount to Hawkeye Downs’ identity," Hawkeye Downs Executive Director Jenn Draper said. "The hiring of a full-time race director cements our stance that racing will continue as a cornerstone of our future success. Scott’s passion for sports and for our community will shine in this role, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Unash will start the new role on April 27. That's just before racing season begins in May, pending social distancing guidelines implemented by federal, state and local authorities.