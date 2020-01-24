Hawkeye Downs finalizes sale of property to CellSite solutions

Hawkeye Downs has finalized the sale of its property to Cedar Rapids-based company CellSite Solutions.

The purchase means CellSite will now own all 93 acres of the Hawkeye Downs property. Hawkeye Downs will lease back the exposition halls and racing facilities.

CellSite announced the $2.6 million purchase in September. There are plans to hire 15 to 20 more employees in the next two years. Company officials said they needed additional space as they acquire more oversized equipment.

Racing and other scheduled events at Hawkeye Downs will continue.

“Going forward for Hawkeye Downs, it will be business as usual,” said board president, Julie Kraft. “We will continue to operate as a nonprofit organization and host events in our exposition halls. We will also have our regular racing season. Selling the property simply means we can worry less about maintaining 93 acres and instead, focus on improving Hawkeye Downs and the events we hold here.”

CellSite Solutions has plans to invest another $200,000 to improve aging facilities on the property.

“Our company is growing and we needed ground to expand upon,” said Cellsite Solutions President Carter Kramer. “Acquiring this property allows us to stay in Cedar Rapids with plenty of room to grow in the future. Plus, it’ll be pretty cool to have a racetrack right out our front door.”