Hawkeye Community College names new president

The Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees has named Dr. Todd Holcomb as the college's next president.

He will start July 1.

Since 2010, Holcomb has served as president of Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. He also served as vice president of student services from 2009-2010, which followed a six-year tenure as associate vice president of student services at Iowa State University.

Holcomb will be the college's eighth president. He will replace Dr. Linda Allen who announced her plans to retire in January 2019. She has served as president since 2011.