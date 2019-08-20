Hawkeye Community College working to help fill void of truck drivers

There’s a need for truck drivers across the country. Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo is partnering with Ruan Transportation for military veterans with previous truck driving experience to help fill the void.

Ruan donated new truck driving simulators for an apprenticeship. Military veterans will go through a 12-week program at Hawkeye Community College, then work for Ruan afterward. Leaders day it’s important to help those who serve to adapt to civilian life.

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hawkeye Community College Regional Transportation Center.

Ruan is still taking applications for the apprenticeship. Military veterans can apply at https://www.ruan.com/careers/driver-job/549-4552

