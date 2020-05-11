Hawkeye Community College to hold virtual commencement ceremony

Hawkeye Community College announced it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on May 29.

The online ceremony will recognize fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 graduates.

The college will be streaming it on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“I hope this virtual ceremony will provide our graduates and their loved ones the opportunity to reflect on their accomplishments and celebrate their hard work,” said Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College.

The college has asked graduates to submit a text, photo or video message to be included in the virtual ceremony by going to www.hawkeyecollege.edu/graduation by May 15.

Graduates will also be able to participate in the 2021 commencement if they choose.

