Hawkeye Community College names next Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

Hawkeye Community College announced Lynn LaGrone will be its next Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, effective August 1.

LaGrone was previously the District Chair of Humanities, the Ankeny Campus Group Leader for English Composition, and an associate professor of English and literature at Des Moines Area Community College, among other professorial experience at colleges around the U.S.

“Ms. LaGrone’s extensive time as an active faculty member, coupled with her demonstrated leadership and dedication to diversity and inclusion throughout her academic career, has prepared her for working collaboratively with every facet of the college,” said Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College. “Her dedication to teamwork, cooperation, and respect will make her a great asset to Hawkeye, its employees, the community, and most importantly, our Hawkeye students."