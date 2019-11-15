Hawkeye Community College hopes military members can help fill the truck driving need

Experts say truck drivers are retiring at a rate faster than employers can hire new ones.

Iowa Workforce Development projects there will be nearly 4,000 openings in Iowa by 2026. Leaders at Hawkeye Community College hope their 'Trucking with the Troops' grant program can help recruit military members and their families.

'Trucking with the Troops' gives grant money to military members and their families to pay for training to get their CDL or Commercial Driver's License. The program is in its third year. This year, the program is taking 25 people instead of 20, but leaders say that still won't help fill the need.

The grant will cover everything during Hawkeye Community College's six-week driving program which includes books, tuition and training.

In August, the college got new truck driving simulators to use before getting drivers out on the road.

Program leaders say truck drivers are retiring faster than they can replace them. They say military members make great truck drivers.

"They're very well disciplined,” transportation training coordinator Ron Bohle said of military personnel. “They know that not every job that's out there is 40 hours, so they're used to nights, weekends, long hours away from home. They're excellent students and they turn out to be excellent drivers."

The open house will let people tour the facility, meet professors, and learn more about the grant. It's on Nov. 16 from from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Regional Training Center at 6433 Hammond Avenue.

The next CDL class starts Jan. 13.