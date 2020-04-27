Hawkeye Community College announces plan for summer classes

Hawkeye Community College announced that it will begin summer classes as scheduled on June 1 with online instruction.

Though classes with labs or hands-on components will begin online, in-person labs will occur on campus after June 15.

“Hawkeye’s first priority has been and continues to be the health and safety of our students, employees, and the community.” Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College, said. “Hawkeye continues to follow all state and federal COVID-19 directives.”

More details for each course will be communicated to students before classes begin on June 1. The college said it will be monitoring the situation and will make changes as needed for the health and safety of students, staff and the community.

For more information visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu