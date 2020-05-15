Hawkeye Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America cancels all large group activities for the summer

COVID-19 is creating challenges and opportunities for local scout troops.

The Hawkeye Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be canceling large group activities at their camp in northern Linn County. This will impact around 5,600 scouts in eastern Iowa.

In a statement, Doug Alberhasky, the Hawkeye Area Council President said, "All along, our first priority has been the health and safety of our Scouts, their parents, our leaders, staff and all their extended families and communities. Due to the ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our traditional camp operations this summer."

Sarah Dawson the Hawkeye Area Council CEO told TV9, "It was really tough, I'm not gonna lie. This is an important part of the scouting tradition. Our parents and our scouts and our leaders and our staff members that are used to participating in this program and having a lot of fun out at camp. We know that we put the outing and scouting and this is one of the very difficult decisions that we've had to make just to make sure that we can keep everybody safe and that's our first priority. "

The camp will be available to individual families on a first-come-first-served basis.

For Cub Scouts, virtual, at home camps will be available, with at-home kits that have a week's worth of activities. There will also be online programming available for older scouts as well.