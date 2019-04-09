Two more mobile home parks bought out in Johnson County, rent increase expected

Utah-based investment company Havenpark Capitol has bought two more mobile home parks in eastern Iowa, one in Iowa City and one in West Branch. Residents of those parks now worry the new owners are going to raise the rent and force them out of their homes.

A rent increase to the parks in Iowa City and West Branch could come as soon as Wednesday. It's expected to be about a 100 dollar increase per month, about a 28 percent increase.

Havenpark Capitol already raised the rent by close to 60 percent in a North Liberty mobile home park after buying it. Many people there told TV-9, they're on fixed-incomes, and the price hike could leave some of them homeless.

"What we'd like to do is sit down with the owners. People have a lot of questions," said Teamsters Community Action Network President Jesse Case.

Teamsters Community Action Network is a non-profit labor union company that stands for worker's rights. The group, together with the Eastern Iowa Center for Worker's Justice, is trying to help people at Golfview Mobile Home in North Liberty come to a resolution with Havenpark Capitol.

"We're not saying they don't have the right to raise the rent," said Case. "Landlords do have the right to raise the rent but raising the rent sixty percent is going to result in people being pushed out of their homes, that becomes an issue for the whole community."

Case said many people are just confused on why the rent is going up so much.

"The only thing we know for sure is if we do nothing rents are going to go up sixty percent June first," said Case. "People will be pushed out of their homes."

Over at Hames Homes, Troy Hames said it makes sense to raise the price in some cases. Hames sold Sunrise Village in Iowa City and a West Branch park after he said the cost didn't outweigh the gain.

"We have a well and a lagoon system so we were looking at an increase in taxes for the city of Iowa City and also a lot of construction and work needing to be done," said Hames.

The price would have gone to put new water lines, hooking onto the city sewer, as well as a sidewalk outside of the community. Hames said that would have cost them as much as one million dollars. He said, if he didn't sell, he would've had to eventually raise the lot rent on residents, anyway.

"I would've had to increase my lot rent by at least a hundred dollars," said Hames. "I wouldn't have done it at a year increment to go up that much, though."

Hames said even though he knows it's coming, he still feels for those stuck in a financial bind.

"We, being the owners on-site and local owners, we have empathy for our residents," said Hames.

TV-9 has also reached out to Havenpark Capitol about the increase but did not immediately hear back.

The company has also bought mobile home parks in Indianola and Waukee, and it owns 25 other properties across the state.