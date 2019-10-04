Haunted barn in Marengo to honor veterans on opening night

A Haunted barn in Marengo is honoring veterans during its opening night.

Oct. 4 is Military Appreciation Night at the Marengo Haunted Barns located at 802 West Main Street in Marengo.

Seventy-five percent of the profits will go to the LZ Pheonix Shelter in Waverly which helps veterans transition to civilian life. Many of the volunteers at the haunted barn are veterans.

The cost to get into the haunted barn is $10 or $8 if you bring a non-perishable item.

Organizers said the LZ Phoenix Shelter is Iowa’s only Shelter that focuses on Veterans. They can live up to 90 days rent-free with their pets. They also receive referrals to over agencies to obtain benefits for education, vocational rehab, and so much more