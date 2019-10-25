Haunted house in Garrison raising money for volunteer first responders

Garrison's Haunted house along with other haunted houses are wrapping up this weekend.

Garrison's has been around for more than 23 years and raises money for emergency services in Garrison, located in Benton County.

Like a lot of small towns in Iowa, all of Garrison's first responders are volunteers. They don't get a lot of funding, so they have to rely on fundraisers.

The haunted house features more than 25 creepy rooms with a live actor waiting to scare you in each one. A lot of them are Garrison's first responders. There's also a concession stand.

The haunted house only opens two weekends in October. Leaders say the money helps them deal with issues bigger departments can easily take care of.

"In a small town, we don't have the tax base and we still have training requirements,” said Garrison Mayor Garrett Flickinger. “We have to meet, we have the equipment we have to buy, so we need the fundraisers to pay for that kind of stuff."

In the past, Garrison's Haunted raised nearly $20,000 in certain years. Garrison's Haunted is located at the corner of Main Street and Burch Avenue. It's open this Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $10. Click here to learn more about Garrison’s Haunted.

