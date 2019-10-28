Haunted Garage in Cedar Rapids features zombie Barbies

Some sisters in Cedar Rapids are putting the final touches onto a Halloween highlight in their neighborhood. Christy Fox is one of the masterminds behind the "haunted garage" on Langdon Ave. SW.

Decorations at a "haunted garage" in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 (Rebecca Varliek/KCRG)

For a few hours on Halloween night, she and her sisters invite kids into their heavily-decorated garage to do something other than just collect candy. This year, trick-or-treaters can go around the garage searching for hidden zombie Barbies.

"We wanted it to be something different, instead of just running up and down the neighborhood knocking on doors, collecting candy, we wanted it to be an experience for them and have fun on halloween," said Fox.

The haunted garage will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Halloween.