Hate crimes in Iowa City are difficult to prove, but human rights leaders want people to feel safe, respected

Police in Iowa City say they took several reports of what were believed to be hate-motivated acts in 2019, but they say very rarely do those complaints end up in arrest.

The Iowa City Police Department badge on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Iowa City Human Rights Commission has been working for people in Iowa City to feel safe but also respected. However, Cathy McGinnis, who serves as the chair of the commission, explained last year that feeling was not shared by some people on the University of Iowa campus, after "a religious group was observed demonstrating."

"As part of that demonstration, it was observed that people walking by were being targeted with derogatory statements," McGinnis said. "This experience was seen by many as offensive and even frightening."

McGinnis explained the commission along with local law enforcement agencies, then created a brochure to help educate the public on how to potentially respond to hate speech or hatefully motivated acts.

"We believe that every person in our community has the right to feel safe and respected," McGinnis said. "We recognize the hard that hate speech causes, and we want to empower people to feel confident in countering hate speech when they experience or [witnesses] it."

Sgt. Derek Frank with the Iowa City Police Department said he knows 2019 in Iowa City came with a number of hateful acts. Those actions started in February 2019 after flyers were seen around the city.

Frank explained flyers with similar messages pop up frequently.

"Those are fairly common, also graffiti and what we call 'criminal mischief,'" Frank said.

Only two weeks removed from the flyers appearing in downtown Iowa City, the Church of the Nazarene in Iowa City was vandalized with spray-painted bible verses and swastikas.

Frank said there were about 20 complaints regarding potential hate crimes and hateful acts given to police in just 2019- and whether or not an arrest is made, the police department tracks every single one.

"We're still going to track those calls for service just so we can look back and see if there are any types of trends that we're seeing," Frank said.

As of June 2019, police in Iowa City were also given an additional resource in the city's unique hate crime ordinance, and with it creating a more direct charge for those potential acts. Frank explained the big advantage of the ordinance is potentially using harassment as a form of potentially charging someone with a hate crime. Currently, harassment is not covered in Iowa code or federal law as a designation for a hate crime.

"It just gives us another tool to be able to address a true case of harassment where the intent behind it, is to attack somebody based on their protected class," Frank said.

But despite a number of complaints in Iowa City, Frank said only three arrests in hate crime-related cases have been made since 2016. Police have explained in the past that it has to do with a "fine line" between hate speech and free speech.

Frank explained it is not a matter of a lack of investigation, but rather finding definitive proof.

"These types of calls and complaints are seen multiple times," Frank said. "So it's not just a call taken by an officer, and then just written down and forgotten."