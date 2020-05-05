Hasbro unveils ‘Baby Yoda’-themed Monopoly set

Toy brand Hasbro has introduced a Monopoly set centered around a beloved new character in the Star Wars franchise.

Hasbro introduced a “Baby Yoda”-themed Monopoly set on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. (Source: Hasbro/CNN)

Though technically called “The Child,” the character from “The Mandalorian” series on Disney+ is commonly known as “Baby Yoda.”

The toy giant introduced the board game on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

Regular Monopoly, of course, features game pieces like the classic top hat and wheelbarrow, but in this version you get to choose from four adorable versions of Baby Yoda in different poses.

Hasbro also changed up other aspects of the game like the playing cards to reflect themes from “The Mandalorian.”

The game is currently available on preorder for $19.99 and is expected to ship out on its release date of Sept. 1.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.