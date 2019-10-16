Harvest safety site set up

Harvest is starting off and the National Grain and Feed Association has announced this week as its first harvest safety week.

Farmhands harvest Craig Recker's cornfields in Dubuque County on Thursday, October 10, 2019. (Charlie Grant KCRG)

Creating a website to go over tips and have video and interactive courses to cover harvest safety. Farming is one of the most dangerous domestic jobs in the United States. Every day nearly a hundred agriculture workers lose work time because of an injury. And long hours, fatigue, and a need for speed at harvest can put farmers or farm workers at even greater risk.

The site: ngfa.org/safety goes over a wide range of topics, from bin preparation to combustible dust or hand tool safety. As well as OSHA tools and information.

