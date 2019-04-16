Harris Elementary murals now on display

Some students at Harrison Elementary in Cedar Rapids can see something new that's quite striking and it doesn't involve a screen.

Tuesday morning at Harrison, on the city's northwest side, some staff members were working with the students for the final work on the murals. It's all part of Harrison's mural club.

Some of the subjects from the mural club come from the creativity of the students who put their art to the test.

"It shows what Harrison is all about," said 5th grader Annie Garsay. "I like painting on the wall because we don't get to do that all of the time."