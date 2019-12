The seats for the Cedar Falls city council are in place for next month after Tuesday night's runoff election.

Simon Harding is the winner of the city council seat in Ward 4. He beat Tom Blanford for that spot with nearly 58% of the vote.

David Sires won the at large seat for the city council. He beat opponent Nick Taiber for that seat with 52.5% of the vote.



The winners tonight will take their council seats on January second.