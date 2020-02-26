Harding Middle School hosts Kids vs. Cops dodgeball K9 fundraiser

Dozens of kids and cops took part in an annual game of dodgeball on Wednesday afternoon.

Participants in the Kids vs. Cops Dodgeball Tournament at Harding Middle School in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

Harding Middle School hosted the 14th Annual Kids vs. Cops Dodgeball Tournament to raise funds for the Cedar Rapids K9 Unit. Officers and students participated in the friendly competition that helps build relationships and trust between the two. The funds raised also provide a big help for the work the K9 unit does.

Kids who participated say it was also a lot of fun.

“I got out first as soon as I threw the ball, someone caught it," said one 12-year-old playing Wednesday.

Cody Vry, an officer with the Cedar Rapids Police, also explained that the funds will help their new dogs.

"For these new dogs, it's a lot of new expenses for them we have to get. We have to get all new equipment, leashes, harnesses, and then on top of that training that we have to go through," Vry said. "So any kind of funds we get from something like this will go towards that new equipment and training."

The effort has helped raise nearly $24,000 for the K9 program over the past 13 years.

The school raised $1,900 last year and had a goal of $2,000 this year.