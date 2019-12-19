Hardin County boy to be Kid Captain at Holiday Bowl

When the Hawkeyes take on the University of Southern California during the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27, be sure to look out for Cooper Leeman.

Cooper Leeman, 5, of Radcliffe, Iowa (University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital)

Cooper, 5, of Radcliffe, Iowa, will be the honorary University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Kid Captain for the Hawkeyes.

When he was just 14-months-old, doctors diagnosed Cooper with dilated cardiomyopathy, when the heart does not pump blood adequately.

Cooper has overcome multiple health challenges, including a heart disorder and a stroke, to become a child his parents say “…loves to laugh and enjoys school.”

Click or tap here to read Cooper's story.