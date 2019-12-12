Hardin County supervisors approve moratorium on wind turbine permits

A county in Iowa just approved an indefinite moratorium for wind turbine building permits.

Hardin County Supervisors unanimously approved it Wednesday. They cited concerns over a drainage system, interference with a new 911 system and wanting a better-defined plan to decommission turbines when they break.

Nearly 100 landowners had already signed leases with a foreign company that wanted to build near Hubbard and Radcliffe.

Last month, Iowa County supervisors approved a long-debated wind ordinance that regulates where companies can place them.