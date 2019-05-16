Hard winter delays summer yet again

The hard winter is delaying another start to summer: pools.

The City of Cedar Rapids said it had to adjust the start to its summer pool season slightly because student workers will be in school longer than expected.

The city's outdoor pools will only be open during evening hours during the week from June 3-June 6. Normal summer hours will start June 7th.

Cedar Rapids schools were among many across the state that delayed the end of the school year and pushed the last day of school back to June 6th. That forced city pools to adjust because they rely so heavily on student help in the summer months.

But the city says there is a benefit to the delay: training.

"Some of our (life)guards are still in spring sports, but will have time to make up the trainings before the summer season begins, said Gail Loskill with the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department. "We have time for more hands-on, extended training and expect to have a staff with more experience when the season opens."

Noelridge pool will still be open for Memorial Day weekend and all city pools will have normal hours the weekend of May 31st, too.