Hard to find better weather than this weekend

It would be difficult to come up with a more ideal day across eastern Iowa than the one we expect to see on Saturday.

Temperatures remain warm, though not outrageous, for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s for most. Expect skies to be, at times, partly to mostly cloudy, but the sun will be seen.

Tomorrow looks similar, though a couple of degrees cooler than Saturday.

Temperatures take a tumble on Monday though with cloudier skies, and a chance for some showers develops Monday night into Tuesday.

Highs should remain in the low to mid 60s for the middle part of the week, before falling a little more into the upper 50s by the time we reach next weekend. A trough over the Great Lakes keeps us cooler than normal and relatively dry during that period.