Hard selzter boom linked to declining wine sales

For the first time in 25 years, wine consumption is down across the country, according to the global database International Wine and Spirits Record.

Cedar Ridge in Swisher is feeling the effects of the dry spell.

Studies show people prefer to drink hard seltzers like White Claws instead.

Cedar Ridge Owner Jeff Quint says the hard seltzer craze hit the industry fast and it's not going away.

So Cedar Ridge is staying with the trend and now offering hard seltzer drinks.

“I don't see us selling a seltzer as an RTD (Ready to Drink), as a ready to drink solution in a can,” said Quint. “I see us making one for our guest here. We will just make it from scratch when they order it.”

Experts say millennials are not drinking wine as much as baby boomers.

Quint notices people not buying lower-end wines, but they will sip the fancy stuff.

"We think our wine sales will resume its upward trend again this year,” said Quint. “We are gonna spend more effort working on the higher end of our range, of our wine. Hard seltzer is going to be around. It might be around forever now.”

Quint says liquor sales were up 30% last year. He credits their new Slipknot bourbon that they partnered with the Iowa band Slipknot played a role in it.