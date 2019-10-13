Hard Rock Hotel collapse: New Orleans crews still in rescue mode

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, along with city leaders, said Sunday emergency crews are still in full rescue mode as one worker remains unaccounted for after the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel.

At a news conference Sunday morning, Cantrell and NOFD Chief Tim McConnell said safety and rescue remains the top priority.

Once rescues are complete, the mayor says a full investigation will begin into the collapse Saturday. The hotel was under construction when it happened.

Cantrell said they are still working to determine the identities of the two people who were killed.

Officials continue to stress that the building and crane remain extremely unstable, and further collapse is possible.

It is still not clear what caused the hotel to crumble. Citadel Builders has representatives on site and promises a thorough investigation, according to the mayor.

McConnell said that two additional cranes were brought on site in less than 24 hours to assist with stabilizing the crane atop the building.

McConnell says the city and state worked together to expedite getting the equipment to New Orleans.

Engineering experts are headed to New Orleans, including an expert from Germany. They are expected to arrive sometime Sunday.

A total of 30 other people were injured in the collapse. EMS Director Dr. Emily Nichols said all but one were released from area hospitals.

That remaining person underwent surgery Saturday to repair injuries to his femur and is in stable condition.

Cantrell said she visited the man in the hospital, and he is in good spirits. His family is on the way to New Orleans.

Homeland Security Director Colin Arnold said the city identified about 100 people that were affected and live in the immediate area. Some of those people were put up in hotel rooms Saturday night.

Electricity has been cut off to at least 10 other properties near the scene.

Copyright 2019 WVUE via Gray Digital Media, Inc. All rights reserved.