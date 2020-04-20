`Handmaid's Tale,' Harry Potter on list of challenged books

Not everyone approves of letting their kids read Harry Potter.

J.K. Rowling's mega-selling fantasy series is on the American Library Association's annual list of books receiving the most complaints at schools and libraries by parents and other community members.

Rowling's books have long been criticized by some religious groups for their themes of magic and sorcery. The top two books on the list were Alex Gino’s “George” and Susan Kuklin’s “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out.”

Both are cited for transgender content. Margaret Atwood’s dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale” was listed for “vulgarity and sexual overtones.”

