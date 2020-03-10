Hand washing the best way to keep them clean, instead of sanitizer, expert says

If you are desperately looking for hand sanitizer to avoid getting your hands contaminated, you should know that it takes a lot more than sanitizer to avoid that.

In this photo made Friday, March 6, 2020, a fast food worker washes his hands in the back of the restaurant in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Experts say the best way to keep your hands clean is proper hand-washing. Even though, that may sound obvious there’s actually a lot more thinking that goes into it.

Here are some tips on how to properly wash your hands:

Use water that is not too cold and not too hot

Make sure you wash your hands for, at least, 20 seconds

Avoid the “flat-hand technique”: wash every part of your hands thoroughly

When washing your hands, take off rings and any other jewelry since dirt accumulates under them

Use paper towels for both turning off the water and drying your hands

Tim Palmer, a food safety consultant in Linn County, said people should stop sharing bathroom towels.

"You took that towel that you thought was clean and just smothered germs all over your hands again," Palmer said. "It’s self-defeating."

Palmer said cellphones are some of the dirtiest things people have in their homes. He recommended people should wash their hands after every time they use their phones.

“Your hands go everywhere, they touch everything, they take care of the people that we love,” Palmer said. “So it’s a good idea to keep them clean.”