Hancher Auditorium offers donation options versus refunds for canceled performances

Everything from world-class artists to student productions have all taken the stage at Hancher Auditorium, going back nearly five decades.

The performance area of Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City sits empty on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The venue had to cancel nearly a third of its 2019-2020 season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

However, just like classes at the University of Iowa, Hancher Auditorium is dark. Chuck Swanson, the venue's executive director, said this is also hard time for the arts.

"The pandemic situation has created for performing arts centers kind of almost the opposite of what we are all about, we are all about bringing people together," Swanson said.

Swanson and his team had to cancel or postpone more than 20 shows, including a stop by Carlole King on her "Beautiful" tour. That's 30% of the season, leaving them to figure out what to do for those ticket holders left with no shows to see.

"I would say more than anything, we want to communicate as soon as we can, but we also want to make sure we have everything, all our ducks in a row," Swanson said.

So, Swanson and his team came up with a few options. Request a full refund, take a credit for a future show, or consider the cost of your ticket a donation.

"Over 20% came back as either a gift certificate, a credit or a donation to Hancher and so that to me says a lot about our audience and their feelings about the resiliency of Hancher," Swanson said.

Swanson said Hancher has a goal to provide the arts to people at a reasonable cost. He said the auditorium relies on donors to make that happen, with ticket revenue only supporting a portion of the cost to host a performance.

"Beyond the expense, the artist's fee, there is there also the expense of presenting, the advertising, the production expenses, all of these things that go into the cost of presenting a performance," Swanson said. "If we sold a ticket that needed to cover all the expenses of that show, people couldn't afford to come."

Swanson said he plans for Hancher to come back stronger and more creative than ever and that's no surprise: it already underwent a total rebuild following the flood of 2008.