Halloween haunt in Dubuque delivers scares despite the snow

One Dubuque family goes all out for Halloween each year and uses it as an opportunity to give back. This year, they did not let the snow slow them down.

Ross and Cathy Salwolke and their family call themselves the Great River Reapers. They've been transforming their home on Burden St. into a haunted yard each year for the past 15 years.

The front yard has three life-sized witches and plenty of tombstones and zombies. There's also a giant spider on top of their front porch.

If you go up the driveway, you can walk into the two-stall garage. One side is Egyptian-themed, while the other side is spooky with a talking character. There also might be a secret hiding behind a painting.

The haunt grows in size each year, according to Ross.

"Every year I try and add one or two items. Well, I’m starting to run out of space. So and now I have to be very selective on what we add," he said. "We just added a building in the back which we’re calling the funhouse. It’s basically a clown house and so it’s full of clowns."

Ross goes to trade shows to find his scary decorations, which he says can be expensive. Despite that, the family will let anyone walk through the haunt for free. They ask those who are able to bring a monetary donation for the Veteran's Freedom Center or a canned good for the Dubuque Food Pantry.

“No matter how many times I say it, there’s no fee. It’s a donation if you want to. Other than that, just come and see us," Ross said.

The family can't remember a time when their display was covered in snow on Halloween, but they are ready to have a good time regardless.

"On Halloween night, we take the place of some of the characters, so nobody ever knows what’s going to be real and what’s going to be just a statue," Ross said. "Once its dark, it’s on.”