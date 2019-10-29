Halloween display taken down after concerns it was symbol of lynching

An Oregon household has taken down a controversial Halloween display.

Three stuffed black trash bags shaped like bodies were hanging by ropes from trees outside a home in the Saint Helens area.

Some passersby said they were offended by what they felt looked like symbols of lynching.

The people who put up the bags said they don’t see the display as offensive.

"It's a decor off of Pinterest,” said Diane, a resident who helped put up the display and asked not to be fully named.

“It's empty jugs, juice jugs. It's not racist. If you'd like to have them painted, it don't bother us any, but it's Halloween."

St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said city staff left a note asking for the decorations to be removed, but there was nothing else they could do because the display was on private property.

The residents, however, decided to remove the display Monday night.

Copyright 2019 KOIN via CNN. All rights reserved.