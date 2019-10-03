Hall-Perrine Cancer Center lights up in pink for breast cancer awareness

Pink lights are shining in Cedar Rapids in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Hall-Perrine Cancer Center shot fireworks off the roof and lit up the pink breast cancer awareness sign. It's an event that means a lot to those who have gone through a battle with breast cancer. Suzanne Staab of Cedar Rapids says her battle started four years ago when she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer. Now, it's events like this that let her know she isn't alone.

"It's so empowering and to be with all these other women who have been through their own journeys we all come together and celebrate being a survivor and getting to the other side of that situation," Staab said.

The lights will remain on for the month of October.