Half-and-half weekend before really cold air hits

The chill stays in the air Friday afternoon as the sky turns mostly sunny again. Highs will be in the 30s. Tonight's not as cold as lows dip into the upper 20s. A brief push of warmer air arrives Saturday, sending highs close to normal. Far northeastern Iowa should manage to reach only the lower 40s because there's still snow on the ground there. Meanwhile, places south and west of Iowa City ought to get into the lower 50s. In between, plan on upper 40s. In any case, it'll be the better of the weekend days to get work done outside if you need to.

Many of us are stuck in the 30s Sunday after an Arctic cold front passes, and a few flurries may fly late. The better chance of light snow comes Sunday night as the really cold stuff gets here. Highs will be barely in the 20s Monday and Tuesday, challenging or beating cold temperature records. We'll slowly get back to near freezing toward the end of next week.