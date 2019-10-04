Half and half weekend ahead

Clouds continue to thicken up with rain likely to start the weekend. Saturday will be a wet day with scattered showers into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will average around one half of an inch with some northern sites getting as much as one inch. The showers come to an end later on Saturday and Sunday is looking nice. Highs respond to a partly cloudy sky by climbing into the low 60s. Monday through Wednesday of next week is looking good with more rain and cooler weather developing by week's end. Have a great night and a safe weekend.