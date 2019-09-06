Half and half weekend ahead

It’s another great night for high school football across eastern Iowa. In fact, tonight’s mostly clear sky continues with sunshine to start our Saturday. Later in the day, we see clouds build to the west. This is in advance of a frontal system moving across the state. On Sunday this system brings scattered showers to the state, but they remain on the light side. Highs on Saturday stay in the middle 70s with upper 60s on Sunday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.