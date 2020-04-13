Hairstylist fights repeated denials for unemployment benefits

Many people have run into challenges trying to navigate unemployment benefits, so the state has urged patience as the system wasn't built to manage a big influx of enrollees at once.

(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Elizabeth Hanson, who has been denied twice for the unemployment benefits, said she has been emailing the Iowa Workforce Development office back and forth trying to get sections of its website to accommodate people who are self-employed.

First, there wasn't an option for her to submit her proof of income. Now the website is letting self-employed hairstylists submit their 2018 taxes as proof of income. Hanson said this option for submitting 2018's return was just made available as of this morning and encouraged other hairstylists to continue fighting for their benefits.

"I know a lot of hairstylists that just gave up, they got their green letter in the mail and just gave up and you know if this goes until May and we don't work until June that's gonna hurt a lot of my hairstylist friends," Hanson said.

Hanson added that, by submitting the 2018 taxes, hairstylists would get the lowest payout amount.