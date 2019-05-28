Hailstorm rakes Nebraska for 300 miles

A prolific hail storm pounded Nebraska Monday night and Tuesday morning, battering trees and clogging streets with up to a foot of ice in places.

The severe weather rolled across the state, following the I-80 corridor for more than 300 miles, from the Colorado border to Iowa.

Hailstones up to baseball-size were reported, Brandon Thorne, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Platte, told the Omaha World-Herald.

Some of the most intense hail was reported in Omaha, where hail clogged roadways and flooded streets, WOWT reported. At least one person had to be rescued from their vehicle. No significant injuries were reported.

Flash flood warnings were issued across the eastern third of the state.

The powerful storm awakened residents in the overnight hours to the sights and sounds of intense lightning and crashing thunder.

Videos on social media showed the beating the hail delivered.

The daylight only illuminated the damage.

The National Weather Service in Omaha warned residents that more storms are in the forecast until late in the evening. Additional flooding is possible.

