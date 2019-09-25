Hail, heavy rain batter northwest Iowa; 2 preliminary tornado reports

Hail and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Iowa on Tuesday night.

Hailstones up to 1.75 inches were reported Tuesday evening near Holstein and other communities. More than an inch of rain was reported in several areas.

The hail battered homes, business, vehicles and crop fields in Ida County and others nearby.

The National Weather Service says a tornado was reported around 5:30 p.m. about 5 miles southeast of Cushing, and another tornado report was received around 5:40 p.m. from 5 miles north-northeast of Ida Grove. It's uncertain whether the sightings were of the same twister. No official survey has yet been conducted by the Weather Service.

Weather Service employees said that tree damage and some damage to small structures took place in Swea City in Kossuth County. They assessed the damage was caused by straight-line winds between 60 to 70 mph based on aerial photography provided by local emergency managers.

No injuries have been reported.